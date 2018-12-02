The ALL People’s Congress, APC governorship candidate for Lagos State in next year’s elections, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu Sunday paid a surprise visit to the headquarters of the Lord’s Chosen Cha-rismatic Revival Ministries as part of his sensitiza-tion of all Lagosians for their votes.The campaign visit coin-cided with the final day of an annual two-day power packed international cru-sade of the church at Ijesha, Lagos, titled, “Hope for the Needy”, and Mr. Sanwo-Olu expressed gra-titude for the opportunity. Use of security agents for political gains worry, N/Delta elders “Some of us have been watching the General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka from a distance and we know all the mira-cles that have been hap-pening here,” the gover-norship candidate stated, extolling the virtues of the man of God. According to him, it is not an error that all of us are here today, adding “we need to hold onto our God because we can see people witnessing mira-cles today. Miracle is real. I am a living testimony of miracle.It is not by Man’s power; it’s by His miracle.” Craving the prayers of the GO and the large crowd of worshippers, Mr. Sanwo-Olu said: “This is why I’m here. God has started the work, and He is going to perfect it come 2019. I implore all of you, let’s pray. Let’s hold onto Jesus, and God will conti-nue to be with you in Jesus name.”In answer to the request for prayer for bigger testi-mony, Pastor Lazarus Muoka asked him to knee down while he led the large congregation to intercede on the behalf of the gover-norship candidate, asking God to give him the desir-es of his heart. In a brief interview with newsmen who asked him for his new year message, Mr. Sanwo-Olu said: “Elect-ions are coming next year.Everyone should go about campaigning in a peaceful and orderly manner. Just as Christmas is coming, let everyone work and pray and live in a healthy environment. “Government is meant to create a safe and sound environment for all. Let that be our tenement. Everyone should ensure that they are their bro-thers’ keeper. Let us do the things that we need to do, in the festive period, let’s remain safe. Let’s be watchful. If you have anything, involve the police. Police is your friend. When we start campaigning; let it be peaceful. No one should cajole anybody to go and do anything wrong to anybody do,” he said.