The Sarkin Fulani of Lagos State, Alhaji Mohammed Bambado has urged the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to remember the Arewa community in Lagos State if God assists him to become governor next year. The Fulani monarch made the request while welcoming Sanwo-Olu, who paid a courtesy visit to his palace in Surulere for royal blessings towards the next February general elections.According to Bambado, many a time, various candidates visited the palace with a lot of promises but at the end, the Arewa Community was forgotten after they have been able to achieve their aims.However, the monarch sai that, “with Babajide Sanwo-Olu and people around him, the Arewa Community will see changes and to achieve that, the Arewa Community should be part of the Government, not minding being minority but we are an important stakeholders and we contribute to the economic development of Lagos State.”In his response, Mr Sanwo-Olu commended the leadership of Alhaji Bambado the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos for the peaceful atmosphere in his domain and the firm control of his subjects.