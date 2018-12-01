According to Bambado, many a time, various candidates visited the palace with a lot of promises but at the end, the Arewa Community was forgotten after they have been able to achieve their aims.
However, the monarch sai that, “with Babajide Sanwo-Olu and people around him, the Arewa Community will see changes and to achieve that, the Arewa Community should be part of the Government, not minding being minority but we are an important stakeholders and we contribute to the economic development of Lagos State.”
In his response, Mr Sanwo-Olu commended the leadership of Alhaji Bambado the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos for the peaceful atmosphere in his domain and the firm control of his subjects.
