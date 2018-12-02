Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, yesterday kicked off his campaign with promises to deliver the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Light Rail and a minimum of a thousand megawatts electricity in four years.Agbaje also promised quality and affordable healthcare, good education, good economy with functional water transportation, as well as employment for the youths.He spoke at Ultima Studio in Lekki where he officially presented his running mate, Mrs. Haleemat Busari, a lawyer.According to him, the over 20 percent unemployment rate of Lagos was largely caused by lack of electricity, adding that the state needed 3,000 megawatts to drive small, medium and large scale industries.Agbaje, who said he had continued his quest to govern Lagos despite failing twice, claimed he was in the race to serve.He alleged that money that would have been used to develop the state over the years had ended in private pockets, adding that his mandate was to liberate Lagos and enthrone democracy.He said: “Our youths are emigrating daily to Canada and United States in search for employment. Under my government, I promise that there will be jobs for the youths.“As governor, I promise to provide a minimum of 1000 megawatts of power. I know that Lagos needs at least 3000 megawatts but I do not want to promise more and achieve less, that is why I said I will ensure Lagos produces at least 1000 megawatts.“I will ensure that our people have quality healthcare that is funded through insurance. We will revive public education in the state so that even the children of the poor can have good education.”Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command said it has deployed riders to monitor and arrest anyone seen vandalising campaign posters.The deployment, according to police spokesman Chike Oti, a Chief Superintendent (CSP), followed complaints by Agbaje that his campaign boards were removed by unknown persons.The PDP candidate had alleged that his campaign boards that were placed along the Third Mainland Bridge which he saw on his way to Unusual Praise programme were vandalised as of the time he was returning from the praise night.Upon the compliant, Oti said his boss, Imohimi Edgal, directed the deputy commissioner in charge of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti Yaba, to set up a monitoring team to daily monitor and arrest anybody seen vandalising or defacing campaign posters or boards.“In addition, the commissioner has directed that invitation letters be sent to chairmen of all political parties in the state, their flag bearers, the INEC and other stakeholders for a meeting scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 5, at 11am, at Police Officers’ Mess, GRA, Ikeja.“This is to further drive home the fact that there is no alternative to peace and the need for all political parties, their candidates and supporters to shun acts capable of breaching the public peace.“Constrained by limited manpower, there is no way the command could post policemen to cover all campaign posters in the state but the much it can do, is to adopt the Aberdeen System in protecting campaign adverts and solicit the cooperation of all and sundry in ensuring the maintenance of law and order.”