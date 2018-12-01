Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has said that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are doing very well in the Premier League because other teams are giving the Citizens too much respect.City won the Premier League last season with a record 100 points from 38 games.Guardiola’s side currently top the English top-flight league table this term, two points ahead of second place, Liverpool.But Klopp is not happy with the way other teams approaches their title rivals, City.Speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Everton on Sunday, Klopp told Sky Sports: “A lot of teams saw that we were good at that and realised they were overplaying.“If the team gives us the opportunity to do it we will still be there with the counter-press. But very often it is not possible.‘A lot of teams also play counter-attack against us. They don’t have the same respect for us that they have for Man City, for example.“Against City, you watch it and wonder what they are doing. A week later they play us and they are thinking, right, let’s try.“City deserve that but it makes a big difference because we have to be 100% concentrated all the time.”