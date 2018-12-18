



The court of appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo state, has declared Ladi Adebutu the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state.





The judgement was delivered on Tuesday by a three-man appeal panel.





Adebutu and Buruji Kashamu, a serving senator, have both been laying claim to the ticket of the party.





Ruling on a suit filed by Adebutu faction, the court upturned the judgement of an Abeokuta high court which favoured Kashamu.





The panel headed by A. B. Bada, resolved the four issues raised for determination in the appeal in favour of the PDP, saying the appellants were not properly served in the case at the lower court.





Uche Secondus, national chairman of the PDP, had handed over the party’s governorship ticket to Adebutu but the Kashamu faction also unveiled the senator as their candidate.





