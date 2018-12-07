Kane scored the opening goal against Southampton on Wednesday night, to put himself one behind Aubameyang in the goal charts.
The England striker won the Golden Boot two times in a row between 2015 and 2017, before missing out last season to Mohamed Salah.
And now he admitted he is chasing the individual honour and being inspired by the competition around him.
Asked about the Aubameyang, Kane told SportsMail: “Since I’ve been in the Premier League it has had some of the best strikers in the world. Aubameyang is at the top end at the moment.
“There’s quite a few on eight or nine goals so it’s important for me to carry on doing what I’m doing. There’s still a lot of the season to go, but I’m happy with where I am.”
