



Nobel Laureate and iconic playwright, Professor Wole Soyinka, has spoken out about the report making the rounds about dead and cloned President Muhammadu Buhari.





While in Poland, President Buhari had cried out about claims that he was dead and cloned.





Soyinka was addressing a cross section of audience at Freedom Park in an event marking the 70th anniversary of human rights and worldwide reading for press freedom in memory of Jamal Khashoggi.





He also stressed on the need to take the issue of stolen identity with seriousness.

He said, “Recently, we have a situation in Nigeria and that is the issue of cloning President Muhammadu Buhari. We have people who have taken that issue seriously.





“These were people that one can never believe to accept such considering their level of intelligence.





“When Buhari went to Poland, I said what a coincidence because I hope while he was there, he will be able to sort-out his identity and there will be a report on the return of his identity.





“Poland appears to be the centre for Nigerians settlers with stolen identity.”





Soyinka, who also cried out that his identity was stolen on Facebook in Poland, said upon discovery that his identity was being used in Poland, he visited the country and demanded that the page using his identity on Facebook be pulled down.





He added, “But he (operator of the business) refused, claiming that he has authority to do that. In my name, this fellow sells and buys things which I don’t even use.”