A woman identified as Chinenye Ndubuife has been arrested by the police in Lagos for allegedly killing her married lover’s two-year-old son.The incident occurred at 70 Lawani Street, Olodi Apapa on Wednesday morning.It was gathered that Ndubuife, who lived with her mother in the same compound as the married man Samuel Promise, had hit the child’s head against a wall and then used a stone to crush him.It was learnt that the suspect had asked another child to call the victim identified as Wisdom Promise, whose body she allegedly dumped in the toilet.According to sources, the woman was bitter against the boy’s father who she allegedly had series of abortions for.The woman was said to have told the police that she lost her womb as a result of the abortions she had for Promise and wanted him to feel the pain and spend money in treating the boy.It was gathered that the woman said she only wanted to injure the child, but had to dump his body in the toilet when she realised he was dead.Another source said she claimed it was her two-year-old son, Ikechukwu Ndubuife that pushed the kid while they were playing and he died after hitting his head against a stone.Confirming the incident, Police spokesman Chike Oti, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) said it was reported at Trinity Police Station, adding that marks of violence were seen on the deceased’s body.Oti said: “His body was taken to Mainland General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti, Yaba for investigation. Further development will be communicated to you.”