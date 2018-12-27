



The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has hinted that he may not visit the United States of America any time soon.





“What will I even go to do in America,” Atiku queried during an interview with the Hausa service of the Voice of America.





Atiku was Nigeria’s vice president between 1999 and 2007 under the administration of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.





Atiku who floored other 12 aspirants to pick the PDP’s presidential ticket in Port Harcourt, is being dogged by allegations of corruption.





Recall that the former Vice President and his fourth wife Jennifer Douglas, an American citizen, were allegedly indicted in 2010 in a 328-page American Senate committee report for transferring over $40 million “suspect funds” to America from offshore accounts between 2002 and 2008.





The report had said, “Ms Douglas helped her husband bring over $40 million in suspect funds into the United States, including at least $1.7 million in bribe payments from Siemens AG, a German corporation, and over $38 million from little known offshore corporations, primarily LetsGo Ltd. Inc., Guernsey Trust Company Nigeria Ltd., and Sima Holding Ltd.”