



President Muhammadu Buhari says the fight against corruption is not moving at the pace his administration wants because the system is slow.





The president said this when he received the federal capital territory community, who paid him Christmas homage at his official residence on Tuesday in Abuja.





Buhari, who apparently was reacting to those accusing his administration of being too slow in tackling the nation’s challenges, said: “It’s not Baba (Buhari) that is slow but it is the system… So, I am going by this system and I hope we will make it.”





The president announced that he would soon embark on aggressive campaign for the 2019 presidential election.





He said the campaign would start with visits to each of the six geo-political zones of the country.





“We are watching the Independent National Electoral Commission very seriously and we are going out very soon; we will go from geo-political zone to geo-political zone, to remind the people of our promises in 2015,” he said.





“These three fundamental things include security, because you have to secure the country before you can govern it and talking about what we have done regarding securing the country, the people of the north-east know better.





“The three fundamental things we campaigned with are still very relevant. On improving the economy, which we are still going to explore, we have done well in agriculture, and those who embraced farming are not regretting it and we have also addressed unemployment and we are very lucky, through that we are now attaining food security.





“The third thing with which we will campaign is the issue of corruption.





“I told you what I did when I was in uniform but now when I have to go by this system (democracy,) where people have to be arrested and then prosecuted, taken to court and then with evidence, we will collect back what they had taken illegally and for doing that, people are calling me Baba go slow.





“I am going slowly but whatever the case, I will not stop pointing fingers at those who have abused trust by taking money that does not belong to them. I will keep on trying to do my best for this country and get back what belongs to the country.”





The President, who thanked the FCT community for the visit, urged people in leadership positions to always do the right things so as not to betray the confidence reposed on them.



