Obiageli Ezekwesili, the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, on Tuesday, said that good governance was possible in Nigeria if youths would be the agents of change.Ezekwesili, a guest at 2018 The Future Awards Africa in Lagos on Monday, told the News Agency of Nigeria that Nigerian youths should stand up and be counted among those that would change the country.“They need to know that they are the future of this country. The youths need to look out for the candidates who are the true symbol of change.“I want youths to stand up and be counted among their contemporaries all over the world. We can only achieve this through good governance.“A country that is governed well will not concern itself with the past and I am resolute that good governance is possible in Nigeria, I am certain about it.“The youth can achieve their dreams through creativity, resilience and productivity with right attitude and associating themselves with the right group,’’ she said.Ezekwesili advised youths to inculcate the right character and shun all things that might jeopardize national interest and development.“Youths should exemplify good characters, not just act like it. They should make well-informed choices that can help them grow and also in the national interest and development.“If the youth understand what quality leadership is all about, they will not continue with the recycling pattern they are into now which is making poor choices of political leaders.“Every young one, come 2019, should decide because they now have their choices to make without anybody forcing them to choose.“It is in their own interest to ensure that governance system in Nigeria is right; they need to dream what they want their future to be,’’ she said.