



Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says it would have been better if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) used its 16 years in power to develop only electricity.





Tinubu said this on Friday while speaking at the flag-off campaign of the APC in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital.





The former governor of Lagos asked Nigerians to vote a better future by supporting Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.





He also urged the people to reject the PDP, saying the party would take the country backward.





“Today is a very successful day and outing as I can say it. This stadium filled to capacity for one thing, the progress of our country Nigeria, to endorse the continuity of progress,” Tinubu said.





“I read their response to the last budget presented by this government and I could see several missteps of Atiku’s takeaway. Well, let him take it away. It is shallow, full of contradictions and it is nothing that Nigerians should hope for.





“Our president is seeking re-election. For the sake of this country, we will re-elect Muhammadu Buhari, an APC government that will give you hope and a diversified economy.





“Sixteen years of miserable economy, corrupt economy, corrosive economy of PDP will never come back to this country. We are strongly determined to re-channel the goal and redirect the vessel of governance in this country. That is what Muhammadu Buhari is all about.





“Vote for your future. They came 16 years and gave you 16 years of darkness. Evenly, a PDP government would have concentrated on one item and one item only–electricity–without which there can be no industrialisation, no development. It would have been better.”





“They say they want to come back. No, we are not bringing you back. No backward in our gear. It is forward marching.





“Please, be determined. Don’t be persuaded to convert.”