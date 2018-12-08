The Director, Strategic Communications of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has revealed why some people are spreading the false news of the death of President Muhammadu Buhari.Keyamo said the issue of the president’s death and his replacement by another Jubril from Sudan, was borne out of sheer hatred for Buhari.Speaking with Sun, Keyamo said, ‘It is madness and the height of impunity.“Insanity is brought about by their passionate hatred for the man. I give an example, if you passionately hate somebody so much that when the person is sick you conclude within yourself that the person must die and he would not come out alive, and all your juju men tell you that this person must die, when the person reappears and he didn’t die, you become hesitant to know whether you are seeing the person of a ghost because you have locked yourself up; you have locked up your psychology to assume the person is dead.“So, when the person reappears, in order for you to maintain your sanity, you must begin to assume that this is a ghost and not the real person.“That is what they are assuming. Those who are assuming that he is not the real person are trying to maintain their sanity because they concluded that he was going to die, so when he came back they are only trying to maintain their sanity.“The fact that he is getting back to good health everyday, they cannot accept it and it is making them mad, that is why some actors are going mad; the so-called political opponents are going mad, all those separatist leaders are going mad. They are going mad because they cannot come to terms that he is bouncing back to good health; they cannot live with that fact.“I give you an example, there are some people in the US who so much hated Donald Trump, and supported Hillary Clinton. When Trump won, they could not live with the fact that Trump won, what they did was to set up a virtual White House in their computers at home, and put Hillary inside the White House in their computer.“So, every morning, they look at the White House and they see Hilary there, and say, ‘this is our president’, just to make sure that they don’t go insane because Trump is in the White House. It is just to keep their sanity, that is what is happening to those wishing Buhari dead.”