The Independent National Electoral Commission has raised the alarm over cloning of Permanent Voter Cards by yet-to-be-identified people in Imo state.The INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof Francis Ezeonu, made this known on Friday in Owerri, the state capital, during the unveiling of ‘The Amalgamation of Imo Professional Bodies and Associations’.He urged the people to stop handing over their PVCs to anybody.Ezeonu, who said that some politicians were working to undermine the commission’s efforts in making sure that the elections were credible, insisted that “votes will count in Imo state in 2019.”The REC stated, “I have come to appeal to you to make sure that people collect their PVCs. As we speak, there are 500,000 unclaimed PVCs in Imo.“This election that I am in charge must count. Nobody will rig elections because we are working hard to ensure transparent processes. Tell your people to go and collect their PVCs.”The Chairman, AIPA, Chief Emeka Diwe, said the association was working with INEC and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the elections were credible.