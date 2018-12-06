

The Independent National Electoral Commission has appointed the Administrative Secretary, Delta State, Mrs. Rose Orianran-Anthony, as Secretary to the Commission for a four-year term with effect from 6th December, 2018.INEC revealed this via its verified Twitter handle, @inecnigeria.See the tweet: