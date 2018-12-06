The Independent National Electoral Commission has appointed the Administrative Secretary, Delta State, Mrs. Rose Orianran-Anthony, as Secretary to the Commission for a four-year term with effect from 6th December, 2018.
INEC revealed this via its verified Twitter handle, @inecnigeria.
See the tweet:
Breaking News:— INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) December 6, 2018
The Commission has appointed the Administrative Secretary, Delta State, Mrs. Rose Orianran-Anthony as Secretary to the Commission for a Four-year term with effect from 6th December 2018. pic.twitter.com/dBzFNsROVi
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.