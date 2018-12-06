 INEC appoints new Secretary | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » INEC appoints new Secretary

8:41 PM 0 ,
A+ A-


The Independent National Electoral Commission has appointed the Administrative Secretary, Delta State, Mrs. Rose Orianran-Anthony, as Secretary to the Commission for a four-year term with effect from 6th December, 2018.

INEC revealed this via its verified Twitter handle, @inecnigeria.

See the tweet:






KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top