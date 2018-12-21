Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has said it will take God to market the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma.Okorocha said while it will be easy to deliver President Muhammadu Buhari, it will be impossible to convince anyone to vote for Uzodinma.The governor reiterated that he was not the problem of the embattled APC governorship candidate.A statement by his Chief Press Secretary Sam Onwuemeodo, said: “It would require God talking from heaven and telling Imo people that “Chief Hope Uzodinma is my beloved son in whom I am well pleased” before they would consider changing their minds. If not, Imo people know those who cannot be their governor. Uzodinma knows this fact and he should stop using the governor to deceive his sponsors“Adams Oshiomhole’s preferred governorship candidate has launched repeated media campaign of calumny against Governor Rochas Okorocha, giving the impression that the governor is the source of his woes.“But we wish to crave the indulgence of all men and women of truth to the fact that Governor Rochas Okorocha is not the problem of Chief Hope Uzodinma as the APC governorship candidate. The major problem Uzodinma has is self-inflicted. Imo people know him, and he has the choking problem convincing them to vote for him to become their governor. The latest story on the APC candidate is that he has been banned from travelling out for alleged treasury looting. It was not Okorocha, who slammed the travel ban on him.“He is in court over a $12.5 million contract; that does not concern Rochas. He is in court for asset declaration; that has nothing to do with Rochas. Chief Uzodinma is also in court for issuance of dud cheque; this matter also has nothing to do with Rochas Okorocha, among other similar cases. It is also not an oversight that the APC candidate has not made his profile available for people to see.“The people knew why they settled for Sam Mbakwe in 1979, Evan Enwerem in 1991, Achike Udenwa in 1999, Ikedi Ohakim in 2007 and Rochas Okorocha in 2011. There are certain ugly stories they do not like to hear about anybody aspiring to govern them.“Chief Uzodinma should be courageous enough to tell those sponsoring him where the problem lies. It is not Rochas.”