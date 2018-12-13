



Mohammed Kazaure, lawmaker representing Kazaure Roni/Geisel/Yankwashi federal constituency of Jigawa state, says he is yet to see anyone who can defeat President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he described as an old man, in the 2019 general election.





Kazaure said this at the presidential villa, Abuja, during the launch of “Together Nigeria”, a programme organised by the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO).





Aisha, wife of the president; Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of the vice-president; governors and members of the federal executive council were among those in attendance.





“I have not seen anybody that will defeat that old man Buhari,” he said describing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as custodians of corruption in Nigeriay.





Kazaure said that explains why the PDP cannot go out campaigning about corruption ahead of the 2019 general election.





He called on Nigerians to queue behind Buhari to ensure that he wins and “consolidate the gains recorded in the last three-and-a-half years”.





Kazaure also commended Buhari’s wife for speaking on national issues. He said like him, her frankness might give powerful persons in government sleepless nights and make them uncomfortable.





He said he has opened Next Level campaign on social media and that there nine million followers who will vote for Buhari in 2019.





“Let us be patient with the President, the next four years will be better,” he added.



