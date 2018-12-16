Popular Nigerian singer, Singer, Asa has declared her fear for fetish people.While performing at the maiden edition of the Spice TV Lifestyle Honours concert in Lagos last weekend, she had earlier removed her shoes to ease her performance, all of a sudden, she instructed her team to look for it and made sure they picked up both footwear.Asa said, “I cannot leave a pair of my shoes on the stage. I am afraid of fetish people. Please, look for the other shoe before it gets lost.”A lady then came on stage to pick the shoes and Asa became visibly relieved. Even though she said this with a smile on her face, it was obvious she didn’t want to leave anything to chance.Asa, who hasn’t performed in the country in a long while, started the night on a conservative note. With songs such as Fire On the Mountain, Jailer, Bibanke, The Way I Feel and Moving On, the singer left the audience gasping for more.