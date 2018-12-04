An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court has released popular singer, Adekunle Temitope, aka Small Doctor.He was reportedly let go with a warning not to be involved in any violent act for the next one year.NE learnt from a police source that the suspect has a licence for the gun over which he was arrested and arraigned by the police.“And since he did not commit any crime with it or kill anyone, what is the issue?” the source said.Small Doctor had been paraded at the police command headquarters at Ikeja after he was arrested around Oshodi on Monday.He was alleged to have threatened to open fire on a police officer before he was caught.The state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, said Small Doctor had in the past fired shots and injured four people.He noted that the injured persons were admitted to a hospital and vowed that the artiste would be made to face the law.The state spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti, said the suspect was arraigned for unlawful possession of firearms and threatening violence.