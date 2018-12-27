The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, John Gbor, has promised to make Nigeria prosperous again if elected during the 2019 presidential election.According to a statement on Wednesday by the Director of Strategic Communication of his campaign organisation, Mike Angel, the presidential candidate said this when he visited the Tor Tiv, James Ayatse, in his palace in Gboko, Benue State on Tuesday.Gbor who claimed he has the capacity to “rule the whole world,” asked the traditional ruler and Nigerians to trust him with the mandate of becoming the next President.He said, “Nigerians are tired of leadership without leadership.“Courage comes from God. I look at Buhari down there: people are suffering, people are being killed and there is no peace in the country.“Trust me with your mandate as your President to make this nation prosperous. I can rule the whole world now.”He then presented his certificate of return issued by APGA and a copy of his agenda to the traditional ruler.The statement quoted the Tor Tiv as saying “we deserve to win the seat. As a Tiv, having paid your due, you will get our support.”“For just winning the flag alone, you have done us proud. APGA is a major party, having won governorship and legislative elections in the country,” the traditional ruler was further quoted as saying.The first-class monarch, who is the Chairman, Traditional Council of Benue State, thereafter asked Gbor to “go out with the spirit of lion, you are not an underdog: go out as a lion, the Lord will be with you.”