The lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district in the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, has alleged that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris has concluded plans to arrest him today.





The lawmaker further claimed that the police boss will also inject him (Melaye) to death.





In a tweet on Tuesday, Melaye called on Nigerians to watch out, adding that police operatives have already been deployed for the mission.





According to the lawmaker, the IGP has removed the Kogi State Commissioner of Police and others for this reason.





He tweeted thus on Tuesday afternoon, “There is a plan by the IG to arrest me today and inject me to death.





“Men deployed already. CP kogi and others removed. Nigerians watch out.”