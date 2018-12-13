







A rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider appointing the next Inspector General of Police from the South-East at the expiration of IGP Ibrahim Idris’ tenure.





The group, in a press statement signed by its board of trustees chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi, stated that the current Inspector-General would be retiring on January 3, 2019.





He said, “It is authoritatively confirmed that the present Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Kpotum Idris, shall be statutorily or legally retired from the Nigeria Police Force on 3rd January 2019.





“Owing to widespread allegations and reports of exclusion of the citizens of Southeast from several important federal appointments including top security appointments the vacancy created by the retirement in three weeks time of IGP Ibrahim Kpotum Idris is now a major test case for the Administration.”

The group argued that since the President and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) have constantly denied hating the Igbo, the retirement of the IG of police would be a good opportunity to demonstrate their claim.





Intersociety however warned against an attempt to keep the retiring IG beyond December 3, as such would be resisted.





“Any attempt to retain him or perpetuate him in office beyond his tenure and the law is a clear invitation to anarchy and impeachment of the existing Constitution.





“As his replacement, the Presidency should pick among Igbo serving senior Police Officers especially those with at least two years to stay in the Force.





“From our checks, it is likely a great opportunity for Nigeria to have a first female Inspector General of Police in the person of recently promoted DIG Peace Ibekwe-Abdallah, an Onitsha (Anambra State) born female DIG, married to northern husband.





“DIG Peace Ibekwe joined the NPF with appointment number AP25120 on 1st February 1986 and was born on 7th April 1963.”





The group also listed some other senior police officers of Igbo extraction, and their birth and recruitment dates, who could be considered for the job.





They include; Boniface K. Onyeabor, Celestine Okoye, John Ogbonnaya Amadi, Okoli C. Michael, Ngozi Vivian Onadeko, Joe Nwachukwu Enweonwu, Joseph O. Egbunike, Edward Chuka Egbuka and Josephine Ogechi Nna among others.