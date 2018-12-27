Kogi State commissioner of Police, Ali Janga has been removed.
The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP William Aya confirmed this development on Thursday.
Aya said the former commissioner has been replaced with Akeem Busari from the force headquarters in Abuja.
He told our correspondent that Janga will now take charge as Police commissioner in Bauchi State.
