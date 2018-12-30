Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to give the Igbo a chance in the executive arm of government at the centre.The former president spoke at a stakeholders meeting at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State residence of the First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazuluke Amechi.Obasanjo asked the Igbo to support Mr. Peter Obi, the PDP presidential running mate with a view to giving the Southeast their much desired foothold in government.He described Obi as a “bundle of integrity” who has what it takes to help in rebuilding the economy.In his address of welcome, Mbazuluke Amechi described Obi as good man and his principal Atiku Abibakar as what the country needed at a time like this.The meeting was attended by Obi, former Minister of Power, Chief Barth Nnaji; former Minister of Health, ABC Nwosu; former Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim; member of National Assembly, Chris Azubogu and Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman/CEO Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company.