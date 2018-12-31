



Ogbonnaya Onu, minister of science and technology, has called on the people of the south-east to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.





He made the call on Sunday during a stakeholders meeting held at his country home in Uburu, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi.





Onu said Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction in 2023 can only be achieved under an All Progressives Congress-led government.





He said: “It is important to point out that south-east remains the only geo-political zone that is yet to produce an elected president of Nigeria and this is what everybody is aware of.





“The north-east, through the Prime Minister, Tafawa Belewa, north-west, south-west, south-south and north-central have all produced Nigeria’s president at different times with the exception of the south-east.





“The zone stands a better chance to bargain for the slot and only under APC can this arrangement be possible.





“We must therefore support the president for a second term in order to have a better chance of producing the next Nigeria president of Igbo origin.”





Onu said Buhari had performed well to deserve re-election in order to consolidate on the achievements he recorded in his first tenure.





He said the president had delivered on the three key promises he made in 2015, including security, fight against corruption and economic growth and development.





Onu said: “The administration, through a relentless war against graft, has reduced corruption and ensured transparency in governance.





“The government has engaged the Boko Haram insurgents and has reclaimed 18 local government areas previously annexed by the insurgents in Borno and Yobe states.





“The government has improved the ease of doing business and made the country a hub for foreign investments.





“The Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, which were abandoned for over 16 years, are nearing completion, while work on the Second Niger Bridge has commenced.





“The Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, in Abia, has been equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment to stem medical tourism.





“The establishment of automobile industrial hub to serve as industrial park at Nnewi, in Anambara, and those located between Abia and Rivers boundaries are all part of the achievements of the Buhari-led administration.”