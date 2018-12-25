The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has alleged that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, is planning to arrest him today (Tuesday) and inject him with a deadly substance.The senator alleged that police operatives meant to carry out the IGP’s order had already been deployed.“There is a plan by the IGP to arrest me today and inject me to death. Men deployed already. The Commissioner of Police in Kogi State and others (have been) removed. Nigerians, watch out,” he wrote via his Twitter handle, @dino_melaye.The spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, Jimoh Moshood, described Melaye’s statement as mischievous, laughable and capable of misleading the public.He said there were no plans by the police to arrest the senator, but that if he had committed a crime, he should come out of his hiding and confess.“There’s no such order by the IGP,” Moshood said. “And we want to use this medium to tell high-profile people like the senator that they have a responsibility not to make utterances that are capable of misleading the public.”The police asked the people to disregard Melaye’s statement.He added, “There are no police personnel deployed to arrest him. Or does the senator know something we don’t know? Has he committed a crime that he is afraid of?"“It’s a mischievous statement just to mislead the people and orchestrate disaffection towards the police.”See Melaye’s tweet:There is a plan by the IG to arrest me today and inject me to death. Men deployed already. CP kogi and others removed. Nigerians watch out.— Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) December 25, 2018