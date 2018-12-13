



The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mr Ibrahim Idris has called for collaboration among sister security agencies in the country ahead of the 2019 general elections.





Idris made the call at the Election Security Management Workshop on Thursday in Abuja, with the theme: Pathway To a Credible Electoral Process in Nigeria.





The workshop was organised by the Office of the National Security Adviser ( ONSA) in collaboration with Solar Security and Consult Company Ltd. and Partners West Africa, Nigeria, NAN reports.





The Police boss said collaboration with sister agencies is the only way to ensure a credible election in 2019.

“It is when we work together by sharing intelligence and manpower that we can better deliver credible elections,” he said.





Idris also pointed out that the greatest challenge of the police and other security agencies in providing security during elections was the conduct of politicians.





The police boss, therefore, advised politicians to imbibe and internalise the culture of non-violent politics.





“Politicians should avoid conducts which may precipitate violence before, during and after elections.





“They should make their campaigns issue-based rather than attacking other candidates,” he said

Idris warned that politicians engaged in electorate malpractice would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.





He said that the force would not be deterred in ensuring credible elections in the country as it was constantly training and building the capacity of officers on election duties.





Idris assured that all strategic operational plans for credible elections in 2019 have been concluded.





He added that it was the responsibility of the force as the foremost internal security agency to provide security for elections at national, states and local levels.





Attendance at the workshop included personnel of: NSCDC, Nigeria Immigration Service, FRSC, Federal Fire Service, Police, Army, Air Force, Navy and Nigeria Prison Service.