



Samson Ayokunle, president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged Nigerians to avoid desperate politicians by voting only credible candidates in 2019.





Ayokunle made the remarks while briefing journalists after a meeting with representatives of the 14 presidential candidates in Abuja.





He said if the 2019 election is not free and fair, all Nigerians will be in trouble including the church.





The cleric expressed disappointment over the desperation of politicians towards the elections.





He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), the army, police and other security agencies to abide by electoral rules to avoid crisis during and after the election.





The CAN president said: “I spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari and he told him that when we conducted the 2015 elections people didn’t expect it to be so free and fair but the way it was conducted gave us a sense of pride in the international community.





“If the 2019 election is not better, if the police are not better behaved, if the army is not better behaved, if INEC is not better behaved the entire election process might be a failure.





“If politicians are not better behaved and they show desperation, it will be a failure. We are again warning politicians.





“The desperation we saw at the intra-party election is given us concern. If they can be so desperate and they end up fighting what will they do when they contest with opposition, the desperation is too much.





“Leading Nigeria is a sacrifice. Why do you want to lead by force. Go and rest you do not need to destroy the entire land.”





Ayokunle said any politician that wants to lead Nigerians by all means should be regarded as a suspect.



