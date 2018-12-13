President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday night assured loyal All Progressives Congress members, who would work for his victory in 2019 of a handsome reward.Buhari admitted that he had not been able to fully reward those who worked for him to emerge as President in 2015.However, he stressed that in 2019, it would be a different ballgame as his loyal supporters would be rewarded.Buhari spoke at the old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, during the launch of one of his support groups, “Together Nigeria.”The President said, ” At this point, I would like to acknowledge the overwhelming support I enjoyed from individuals and organizations across the country over the years.“I say thank you to all those who contributed to our success in one way or the other.“Some of you, individuals and organisations, may be feeling disappointed because we have not been able to please everyone.“I would like to assure you that this time hard work and loyalty will be rewarded adequately.“Finally, I wish to thank the Together Nigeria Group for educating the world about our good work and achievements. I will like to also thank our celebrities for projecting the image of Nigeria globally and for your contributions to the development of our entertainment industries.”The President’s wife, Aisha Buhari; wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo; Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura; and his colleague from Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, attended the event.Also, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and several Nollywood stars witnessed the launch.Speaking at the event, a member of the House of Representatives, Mr Mohammed Kazaure, told the audience that he had yet to see anyone who would defeat Buhari.Describing the President as the “old man”, Kazaure said, “I have not seen anybody that will defeat that old man Buhari.”He also praised Aisha for being frank with her comments on the President’s administration.However, he claimed that if given another four years, Buhari “will be better.”