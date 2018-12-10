



Dele Momodu, a Nigerian journalist and author, says he wishes President Muhammadu Buhari could liberate himself.





Momodu said this in reaction to the critical comments Aisha Buhari, the president’s wife, made about him recently.





She had asked Nigerians to stand up to the two people who are allegedly hindering the progress of her husband’s administration.





“If 15.4 million people can bring in a government and only for the government to be dominated by two people or three people, where are the men of Nigeria? Where are the Nigerian men? What are you doing? Instead of them to come together and fight them, they keep visiting them one after the other licking their shoes (I’m sorry to use those words),” she had said.





Aisha has repeatedly alleged that the government of her husband had been hijacked.





Taking to his official Twitter handle, Momodu described Buhari as a man in “gilded cage”.





He said while he likes Buhari’s “humorous personality”, he does not like his leadership style.





“I like BUHARI as a simple, humorous personality but his leadership style leaves much to be desired and his cabal won’t let the competent people around him function,” Momodu Wrote.





“His wife has cried out endlessly… I weep for the man in the gilded cage. I wished he could liberate himself!”