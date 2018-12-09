The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, on Sunday swore that “the man in Aso Rock” was President Muhammadu Buhari and not any impostor as being peddled by the opposition.Ngige stated this in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, while answering questions from journalists.He said those who were insinuating that Buhari was Jubrin from Sudan were those who wished him dead.Ngige said, “I’m talking to you as a medical doctor. If you are well treated by your doctor, you will be rejuvenated. That’s the case with Buhari. That is why he is bubbling with life. His doctors treated him well.“I see him regularly. He’s the Buhari who worked as minister of petroleum; he is the Buhari who was the head of state of this country. He remembers all these.“I ask our people to come out en masse and vote massively for him in the 2019 elections. We should stop listening to all these gutter talks.“Truth to God, the man in Aso Rock is Buhari and no other person. I see him regularly.“He’s the man that employed us as ministers and we meet with him during the FEC meetings.”