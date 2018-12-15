Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he cannot wait for the 2019 presidential debate.Atiku said this shortly after his running mate took on Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the debate organised by the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON).The PDP candidate commended Obi for “laying out our vision to get Nigeria working again”.“I watched with pride as @PeterObi laid out our vision to get Nigeria working again. Can’t wait for the presidential debate,” he tweeted.Five parties participated in the vice-presidential debate. They are Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).The presidential debate is scheduled for January 19.Meanwhile, hundreds of supporters of the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore under the aegis of Take it Back Movement, on Friday evening stormed the Congress Hall of Trancorp Hilton in Abuja and staged a protest against his exclusion from the debate.