



President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to sign the petroleum industry bill (PIB) once it is transmitted to him.





Speaking in Abuja on Thursday at the 40th anniversary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the president said he is a worker-friendly president.





Buhari was represented by Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, urged the workers to support his administration towards ensuring better welfare for workers.





The theme of the anniversary is, “Nigeria Oil and Gas Workers; Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,”.





“(I am) a worker-friendly president who is concerned about better working conditions for workers,” he said.





“(I) respect the rule of law and the law of the land. (I) promise to sign the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill once it is brought to (me).”





In his address, Williams Akporeha, NUPENG president, said there is a wrong perception about the union.





“The enormous challenges confronting our union, most especially with regards to the employers, government and general public perception of our enormous powers, influence and ever constant solidarity,” he said.





“We know that most often many employers are scared of relating with us and this wrong perception is sometimes responsible for the hostile attitude to our efforts in organising their employees.





“In the light of this realisation, our administration will embark on massive public image polishing and mending relationship with all aggrieved stakeholders.





“We pledge to be more cooperative and collaborative in our dealings but without compromising on the best interest of our members and global labour best practices.





“We have further resolved to be more open and engaging in social dialogue with all stakeholders.





“We urge everyone, government, employers and the public to know that we are fully committed to rendering efficient, effective and public/stakeholders friendly services to our dear country and its citizens.”





The president had refused to sign the petroleum industry governance bill for ‘legal and constitutional reasons’.