



Popular sensational singer, Wizkid has finally broken silence on his relationship with his sons and baby mamas.





There have been accusations that the singer only cares and supports his last child, Zion, as he is pictured mostly with him on social media.





The singer had been bashed by some Nigerians sometime ago after his baby mama called him out over financial care for the welfare of his two other sons.





But during his performance on Sunday at his ‘Made in Lagos’ concert when a fan presented him with a painting of himself and Zion, Wizkid said the painting should be redone with his other sons: Boluwatife and Ayo included in it.





“I love all my sons equally. Boluwatife, Ayo and Zion. They mean the world to me.





“I love all my sons’ mothers too,” Wizkid said.