National Chairman, All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday expressed hopes that the National Assembly won’t ‘distort the 2019 budget’ as presented.He also described President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the 2019 Budget as “a successful outing.”Oshiomhole spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria shortly after Buhari presented the budget at the National Assembly in Abuja.“I think it was done very well and analytically well presented. It covers all the issues.“It gives account of the previous budget, how it was implemented and why we will have to consolidate, going forward. I think it was a successful outing.“I’m impressed, I’m excited and I pray that the National Assembly will not distort it in a way that will distort the tenet, well-thought out outcome,” he said.Reacting to the rowdiness amidst the budget presentation, Oshiomhole said: “I think the lawmakers generally agreed that the budget was good.“All the requirements of the law have been met, namely, to lay the budget. How the senators behaved thereafter is their privilege.”On his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, simply described the budget presentation as “excellent.”