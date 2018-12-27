Nigeria’s ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo says he and his son have shed their blood for Nigeria and that he is qualified to speak about the nation.Obasanjo, who said this at the 2018 Ibogun Day Celebration in Ogun State on Wednesday, also said President Muhammadu Buhari would have lost the 2015 election if he had not supported him.“In 2015, if I didn’t support Buhari, he wouldn’t have won the election. I have what it takes to correct him. Nigeria should not be in the position we are today. Nigeria can be better. God has given us all that we need,” he said.According to Obasanjo, “I am qualified to speak against Buhari. One, I have done it before. Two, I have shed my blood for this country. Even my biological son has shed his blood. Why can’t I speak about what is best for this country? I am doubly qualified to do that.”