Chelsea forward, Eden Hazard, has again spoken about being linked with Real Madrid and admitted he does not want to have any regrets at the end of his career.Hazard has previously spoken of how a move to the Bernabeu would be a “dream”, fuelling speculation he will soon be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.The Belgian’s deal is due to expire in 2020 and a new contract has yet to be agreed, although Chelsea remain determined to hold on to their star man.And Hazard has now revealed talks with the Blues are on hold, as he dropped another strong hint that his future lies in the Spanish capital.“There was a bit of talk (with Chelsea), but then it stopped, now we’re waiting,” he told French radio station RMC.“Not yet,” Hazard added when asked if he knew where his future lay.“The new (Chelsea) coach (Maurizio Sarri) thinks football like me, so we’ll see.“The family is in London, I’m also going to be 28. I do not want to have any regrets at the end of my (career). It’s a decision I’m going to make, I do not know when, but I’ll make it.”