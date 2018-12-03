Former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah David Jang, on Monday, denied owning a N500 million property in Kaduna State allegedly traced to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.Jang also said he would not honour an invitation extended to him by the anti-graft agency over the matter.It was learnt on Monday that the anti-graft agency had invited the Senator representing Plateau North to report to its Kano office on December 5th to answer questions following the discovery of a N500 million property in Kaduna State allegedly owned by the former Governor.In a statement in JOS on Monday, JANG said his decision to turn down the invitation was based on the fact that the matter was already before the court and that he had written to the commission about his decision over the matter.The statement signed by his Media Consultant, Mr Clinton GARUBA reads in part:“The decision to turn down the invitation was an easy one because the Senator is under trial in Jos the Plateau State Capital having been charged to court by the same commission, and the matter is expected to commence definite hearing around the date of the invitation. To be sure, it is baffling how the EFCC expects the serving Senator to be in two places at the same time since he does not possess any psychic abilities.“To be exact, the invitation is not unconnected with the story in the news alleging that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has traced a mansion worth N500million to Senator Jonah Jang. The property located at No. 8 and 9 Gobarau Road, Unguwan Rimi GRA, Kaduna State does not belong to Senator Jang, and this is not the first time the commission would investigate its ownership.“The property formerly belonging to Northern Nigerian Development Company, Kaduna, was allocated to the Senator while he was the executive Governor of Plateau State but eventually lost interest and did not continue with the acquisition.“EFCC has this information and it knows the actual owners of the said property. Unfortunately, but deliberately EFCC continues to harass the Senator in its usual media trials aimed at tarnishing his glowing name and reputation.“To his numerous friends, supporters, and admirers of his transformational work in Plateau State, the Senator wishes to admonish them to be calm and steadfast no matter the odds, as the recent allegation is nothing new, but one of the endless attempts at dealing with him by the powers that be. The Senator is in high spirit, and fervently ready to face his accusers in court, and not in the pages of newspapers.”