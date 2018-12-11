The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the fact that he picked a man, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, as his running mate does not mean he dislikes women.Sanwo-Olu said the people of Lagos State should rather be excited to have two bright individuals for “the price of one”.The APC candidate said this during an interview with Television Continental in Lagos on Tuesday.He said the positions of Secretary to the State Government and Chief of Staff to the governor have been reserved for women.Sanwo-Olu said, “These are very unfair sentiments you’re bringing up. I am someone that is very passionate about women.“My wife is a very interesting person. I have worked with a whole lot of incredible ladies in the world. What we have now is two strong energies and Lagos deserves this. At the risk of sounding immodest, journalists used to complain that Lagos governors were strong and the deputies are weak.“So, in this case, we are bringing two governors in one. There are several things our ladies will get from Secretary to the State Government, to Chief of Staff. In my economic team, it is being put in our document that women will get 30 per cent.”