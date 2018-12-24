



Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Saturday said there was no truth in the media report that quoted him as saying he fears President Muhammadu.



“To put the record straight, I never said I fear President Muhammadu Buhari. I only said I fear God. I don’t fear President Buhari,” Amosun said during the 2018 Christmas Carol and Service of Nine Lessons organised by the state government in Abeokuta, the state capital.







The governor had earlier been quoted to have said that he fears God and Buhari while addressing leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta shortly after the National Working Committee inaugurated the state caretaker committee.



The NWC had on Friday inaugurated the caretaker committee for the state to replace the embattled state executive led by Chief Derin Adebiyi.



While reacting to the media report, Amosun said he was shocked to read on the pages of newspapers on Saturday that he fears God and Buhari.



He said, “You know this is our time as politicians, a time when politicians will call black, blue.



“Yesterday (Friday), I held a meeting with our people, and the way I started was that, I was brought up to fear God.



“But I saw newspapers this morning (Saturday) that Amosun says he fears God and Buhari.



“No! It is only God I fear, the one that is alive, the only one that will say a thing no one can change. That is the only God that I fear.







“Of course, I respect President Buhari. I love him and he loves me too. I know him, he fears God because he is from God. He doesn’t beg for respect, he commands and earns it. So, it is only God that I fear.”



In his message, the Secretary-General, Anglican Communion Worldwide, Archbishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon, attributed Nigeria’s problems to what he described as scanty knowledge of both the Bible and the Quran.



He said politicians were using religion negatively to divide the country and he also enjoined citizens to refuse such act.



He said, “Our major problem in this country today is that so many people have scanty knowledge and understanding of the Quran and the Bible and they tend to propagate that little understanding of the word of God and anyone who does not agree with them will be seen as an enemy.



“For the Christians, the real problem is sin because it was sin that caused reincarnation and that is why Jesus came as sacrifice and as ransom for men.



“Jesus is a word that came in human flesh and as a result, he is a messenger and his mission is to save the people from their sins.



“Meanwhile, God expects us all to humble ourselves but our politicians are negatively using religion to divide us in this country and the time has come for all us to say no to them.”







