



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday said he and Governor Ibikunle Amosun differ regarding who becomes the next governor of Ogun state come May 2019.





Although Obasanjo and Amosun are in agreement that power should shift to Ogun West Senatorial district which is yet to produce a governor for the state since its creation over 42 years ago, they are supporting different candidates.





While the former President is rooting for the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka(GNI) from Imeko in Ogun West to emerge the next Governor, Amosun is strenuously pushing for his anointed man, Hon. Abdulkabir Afekunle Akinlade, of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) from Ipokia in same Ogun West to succeed him.





Speaking at this year edition of Ibogun – Olaogun Day celebration in Ibogun, Ifo Local Government Area of the state, where Amosun was also in attendance, Obasanjo however said regardless of what could be individual’s or collective interest in the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state, it is the will of God that would count most in the choice of who eventually becomes the Governor.

The elder statesman advised the people to support whoever emerges governor at the end of the race even as he cautioned politicians against foisting violence on the state.





He said there is no reason for the state not to have a peaceful election.





The Ebora Owu who demanded an open embrace and exchange of pleasantries between Prince Isiaka and Akinlade, warned the duo against act of violence, saying if they do not stop violence among their supporters, they would have themselves to blame.





He described Amosun as his brother who would remain dear to him his heart till he dies, but said on the issue of the present political journey in the state, their choices may not and do not align.





“I have made my choice, it may not be in tandem with yours(Amosun). Let my choice be and let yours be and let God decide and whoever gets there let all of us support him.





“I am particularly happy that the Governor spoke against violence. I want to tell you, if you do not stop violence among your supporters, you will have yourself to blame. There is no earthly reason why we should not have peaceful election in the state,” Obasanjo said.





Speaking earlier, Governor Ibikunle Amosun cautioned politicians against heating up the polity and them to conduct themselves responsibly.





Amosun who lauded Obasanjo for consistently identifying with his root, said it should serve as a lesson for all to always identify with their roots.