Mr Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, congratulated Dr Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, on the occasion of his 56th birthday anniversary.Dogara felicitated with Saraki in a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, in Abuja.He commended the Senate president for his constant promotion of the independence of the legislature and his outstanding contributions to the nation building, describing him as “a courageous and patriotic leader.”“I note with great pleasure that in the last three and half years, you have demonstrated great courage and patriotism while conducting the affairs of the Senate and the National Assembly as a whole.“Your consistent display of unwavering commitment to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria and particularly, the independence of the legislature is legendary and worthy of commendation,” he said.According to Dogara, the Senate under Saraki’s leadership has remained focused and peoples-oriented owing to his dexterity, capacity and vibrancy”.“As you mark this auspicious occasion, I wish to join your teeming well-wishers in praying to Almighty God to grant you more wisdom and sound health to continue to serve the nation,” he said.