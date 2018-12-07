



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has revealed how his government will end the reign of cabal if elected President.





He disclosed that his administration would do this by ensuring national unity if voted in to power in 2019.





Abubakar, a former vice president, gave the assurance while addressing members of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, in Abuja, on Friday.





The Waziri of Adamawa, in company of his campaign team led by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, met with the CUPP members, following his adoption as the coalition’s preferred candidate.





CUPP had a few days ago formally adopted the former Vice President as its presidential candidate in the 2019 election.





But while speaking with the members, Abubakar said if elected, he would stick to the tradition of the PDP to run a government of national unity.









“I want to assure you that as long as we have a government of national unity, there will not be a cabal,” Abubakar said.





While thanking CUPP for adopting him, the ex-vice president urged the collation not to “rest on its oars until the mission to oust President Muhammadu Buhari from office was accomplished.”



