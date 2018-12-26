The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for singing a popular Christmas song as he felicitated with Christians.





Buhari sang the song alongside his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo and All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Reacting, the former ruling party described the action of the president and others as deception.





In a tweet, spokesperson of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan insisted that Buhari sang Christmas song because he was seeking reelection.





He wrote: “Nigerians celebrated Christmas in December 2015, 2016 and 2017 @MBuhari was not aware of carol songs.





“Suddenly, 50+ days to the presidential election, where he is seeking a re-election, @MBuhari remembered it was Christmas and even sang; We Wish You A Merry Christmas #deception.”