



The House of Representatives refused to debate the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law for the fourth time the Electoral Act, 2010 Amendment Bill.





Before the floor could degenerate into a rowdy session on Tuesday, following the reading of the President’s letter conveying his rejection of the Bill, Speaker Yakubu Dogara said in line with House rules, the letter would not be considered on the day it was read but slated for another legislative day.





President Buhari, in the letter dated 6th December, 2018 said he declined assent to the Bill as a result of the likely confusion the new law would create for the process of the 2019 general election.





While pointing out some other errors in the document, the President included a provison if he must sign the bill into law that the clause that the law becomes operational after the 2019 election be inserted.





As the Speaker concluded reading the letter, Ali Madaki, (PDP, Kano) raised a point order saying there was an urgent need for the House to debate the President’s communication because of its importance to the future of the country.





“Mr. Speaker, you have just read a very important letter. What we want is free, fair and credible election. Mr. President refusing to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill shows clearly what he wants to do.





“The whole world is watching. Everybody is watching…,” he said before being shut down by a counter point of order from the House Leader Femi Gbajabiamila.





Gbajabiamila said no House rule supports Madaki’s suggestion that the matter be debated immediately because of it’s importance.





“We have never, by precedence; by custom and tradition, we have never debated a letter, which is by way of information.





“If there is the need to debate the president’s letter, we will table on the order paper for debate. Several letters have been written by several presidents before.





“It never happened. If you want to debate the letter, place it on the order paper. We are fully ready to debate it,” Gbajabiamila said.





At this point, the Speaker ruled and stepped down the matter for another legislative day.





He said, no matter how urgent, House rules dictate that such matters are scheduled for another legislative day for consideration.





“We have a provision in our rules that guides this kind of communication and I will advise that we follow the rules.





“So, I think this matter should be laid to rest,” he said.