Popular musician turned politician, Olabankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, took to his Instagram page on Thursday to lament the defacing and tearing off of his campaign posters in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.Wellington, who is running for Eti Osa federal constituency on the platform of Modern Democratic Party, lamented that it cost him a lot of money to print and paste the posters.He, however, said he would not be deterred.Banky W wrote, “It cost my team and I so much money, time and efforts to put our posters up in the community. So you can imagine how demoralising it feels to wake up today and find out that supporters of my opponents went around overnight, tearing my face out of some of them.“It is just plain said. Are you all that scared or angry about what we present that you must descend to this level? It is well. God dey (sic). We will keep pushing. At least they cannot tear the poster from everyone who has helped put it up online (God bless you).“The Modern Democratic Party is not just a political party platform. The MDP is a movement. No matter how they try to stop or silence us, the movement continues. We can do this if we do it together.”Popular Nolywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, who commented on Banky W’s post, urged him not to be deterred.He wrote, “Banky W, when this begins to happen, rejoice. Again, I say, rejoice. You matter. You scare them. Your victory is assured. Stand firm son.”Another musician, Chike Agada, otherwise known as urged Banky W to take heart and prayed for his safety.Born again rapper, Chukie Edozien, aka Lynxxx, wrote, “If they don’t push back, then you are not pushing hard enough. Confirmation. Dem feel am!”Actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju, told the musician not to despair as the defacing of his posters will gain him more votes.