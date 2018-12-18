



Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 76th birthday.





Writing via his Twitter handle on Monday, Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), prayed for long life for Buhari.





He said he remains a brother with the president even though they will soon meet at the polls in 2019.





“I wish President @MBuhari a happy birthday even as my family and I pray for long life for him,” he tweeted.

“Despite the fact that we will meet at the polls soon, I very much affirm that we are brothers born from the womb of One Nigeria. Happy birthday.”





Atiku is seen as Buhari’s main challenger in next year’s election.