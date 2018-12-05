



A National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has challenged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on the Halliburton bribery scandal.





Tinubu dared the former Vice President to disclose to Nigerians why Halliburton left the country.





Speaking during the National Consultative Forum themed: “Nigeria on the right track” organised by the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups, on Tuesday, Tinubu said the Waziri of Adamawa should explain why NEPA was privatized to wealthy Nigerians.





The former governor of Lagos State stated that Nigerians have crossed the red ocean and they cannot be taken back to Egypt, Daily Trust reports.





“They said we should not talk about the past. We must look at what you have done before. We have to look at the Halliburton issue. Why do they leave Nigeria? $16billion on NEPA for darkness…





“When they see that we are kicking them out, they rush to privatise the company, what I call personalization of the wealth of Nigerians,” Tinubu said.