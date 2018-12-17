Gunmen have reportedly killed 14 persons and injured 17 others on Sunday night at Ungwan Paa-Gwandara village in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.Mr Joshua Paul, a resident of the community told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kafanchan on Monday that the victims were at a wedding when they were attacked at about 8pm.“Nine persons were killed on the spot while five died this morning at the Kafanchan General Hospital.“Seventeen others including six children who suffered severe degree of bullet injuries are still in critical condition,” he said.Also, Mrs Victoria Martins, a victim who was being treated at the General Hospital in Kafanchan, told NAN that women and children were most hit during the attack.Confirming the report, Chairman of Jema’a local council, Mr Peter Averik, told NAN on the telephone that he was yet to be fully briefed on the incident but that the police had since been drafted to the affected community.Efforts to get the reaction of the police on the incident was unsuccessful, but a source said the command would issue a statement later.