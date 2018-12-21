The Buhari/Osinbajo Continuity 2019 Organisation wants all campaign groups involved in the Presidential campaign to eschew bitterness and hate speech in the campaigns and preach peace through out the campaign, promising to deliver 16 million votes to the President in the 2019 election.





The group said it planned to embark on a door to door campaign to ensure the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.





National Coordinator of the Group, Hon, Ayuba Birma who spoke at a news conference in Abuja also ask all candidates participating in the general elections to play by the rules, by avoiding campaigns that promote hatred or preach intolerance and disunity among fellow Nigerians.





While calling for total support for the President to take Nigeria to the next level, Birma said that his group will expose those involved in vote buying which he described as undemocratic, while asking the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain impartial and ignore all insinuations of the opposition and work assiduously towards a free, fair and credible election.

He said Security Agencies must be prepared to discharge their responsibilities with utmost professionalism, as they did in the last elections and asked other Buhari Support Groups to join hands with them to deliver on thir mandate to ensure the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi.





He said the Presidential Fertilizer initiative has resulted in revitalisation of 14 blending plants across the Country with total installed capacity in excess 2 million MT.





He said further that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the payment of pension of ex-Nigeria Airways staff, NITEL, ex Biafran soldiers which were ignored by previous administrations, while the government has been able to raise $177 million for Ogoni clean-up efforts.





Bilma stressed that the Oil and gas reforms in the NNPC has resulted in NNPC publishing it performance monthly as controversial offshore arrangement has been cancelled and replaced with direct sale and direct purchase scheme with reputable offshore refineries. These are in addition to so many other benefits the reform has brought about.





The President, he said was able to block leakages in the economy and raised revenue of government through the whistleblower policy in addition to the benefits derived from the introduction of the treasury single account.





Also speaking, a former Minister of Education Prof. Nora Obaji said they were working for the re-election of the President because of what he has achieved since assuming office.





She said “We are here because we believe in Mr. President and the work that he is doing. We are here out of our conviction that the President and Vice President needs a second term to lead this country completely out of economic, political, and security crisis.





“The government also needs patience, commitment, and support from the people at this critical time. One of the greatest challenges to development in Nigeria has always been that of patriotic leadership, and In recent times in the history of our country, we have hardly had leaders who are as selfless as President Buhari, a man whose patriotic zeal is incontrovertible.





“One who has demonstrated his capacity to provide focused and result-driven leadership, and one who has declared his passion to dream and work for a Nigeria that will be respected again in the comity of nations. If you take a glossary look at President Buhari’s profile, you will agree with my position.





“In the last three and a half years, we have watched as the president Buhari and Osinbajo administration has consistently demonstrated its commitment to deliver the benefits of democratic governance to Nigerians through its achievements in security, the economy, war against corruption, and infrastructural development.





“The administration is also delivering on social investment initiatives like the N-Power, School Feeding Programme, Conditional Cash transfer, TraderMoni, MarketMoni and various programmes in the agricultural sector. These initiatives have positively impacted on millions of Nigerians, especially those in the lower social strata of society.





“Government critics have used lopsided statistics to compare Nigeria with China and other countries on economic and infrastructural development, but they carefully excluded the fact that for China to get to where they are today, they established a zero tolerance on corruption.”



